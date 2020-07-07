First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture enhances rain chances

In your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which you can view right here, note how these days with the higher rain chances carry the relatively cooler daytime temperatures. Still humid? You bet! But the target for Tuesday, 83, is much lower than the 90s of many days past! Now, with more spacing between storms, 90s are probable to return by the weekend. So, definitely check out that Wilmington seven-day forecast. Or, by all means, extend your forecast experience to ten days for whatever location you like on your WECT Weather App!