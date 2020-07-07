First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture enhances rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! After a hot but nice multi-day run of relatively low shower and storm coverage, a tropical low pressure system is poised to enhance rain chances across the Cape Fear Region. This system has to potential to be able to organize into a tropical storm once over water again but, whether “Fay” manages to spin up near or east of our shores or not, your midweek forecast remains the same. Expect an unsettled, rainy pattern with widespread clouds, scattered to numerous showers, and isolated torrential storms.
Other Cape Fear impacts include localized flooding as many backyards will accumulate 2-4″ of rainfall with isolated higher amounts. Also, stay alert for a quick spin up waterspout and some gusty winds from time to time. Temperatures will also stay unseasonably cool, mainly in the the lowers 80 at best and steady in the 70s through the overnight hours.
In your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which you can view right here, note how these days with the higher rain chances carry the relatively cooler daytime temperatures. Still humid? You bet! But the target for Tuesday, 83, is much lower than the 90s of many days past! Now, with more spacing between storms, 90s are probable to return by the weekend. So, definitely check out that Wilmington seven-day forecast. Or, by all means, extend your forecast experience to ten days for whatever location you like on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.