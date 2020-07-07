First Alert Forecast: tropical disturbance to enhance rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! After a hot but nice multi-day run of relatively low shower and storm coverage, a tropical low pressure system is poised to enhance rain chances across the Cape Fear Region. Might this system be able to organize into a tropical storm? “Yes” continues to be the answer to that question. But, whether “Fay” manages to spin up near or east of our shores or not, your midweek forecast remains the same: unsettled with widespread clouds, scattered to numerous showers, and isolated torrential storms.
In your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which you can view right here, note how these days with the higher rain chances carry the relatively cooler daytime temperatures. Still humid? You bet! But the target for Tuesday, 83, is much lower than the 90s of many days past! Now, with more spacing between storms, 90s are probable to return by the weekend. So, definitely check out that Wilmington seven-day forecast. Or, by all means, extend your forecast experience to ten days for whatever location you like on your WECT Weather App!
