Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045 virtual meetings being held this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You have a chance this week to learn more about plans for transportation and roadway improvements for the Cape Fear region.
As part of the final review of the metropolitan transportation plan “Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045,” the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting virtual public open houses.
The plan covers everything from potential aviation, bicycle and pedestrian, ferry and water transportation, freight and freight rail, public transportation, and roadway projects for the next 25 years.
The draft plan can be found here.
You can join the virtual meeting Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m.
Join Zoom meeting (one-click link): https://zoom.us/j/99307333187?pwd=K2xpVDVmZ1htbDFXYWRCeExsQU9TZz09
Meeting ID: 993 0733 3187 and Password: MTP2045
Or by phone, dial: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 993 0733 3187 and Password: 056526
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.