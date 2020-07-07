Virtual public meetings held for Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization held its second of three virtual public hearings Tuesday night on Zoom.
The group is planning how we will get around in the next quarter-century.
Its plan is called Cape Fear Moving Forward 2045 and outlines proposals for improving roads and other modes of transportation.
“This plan is going to serve as the map for the region for the next five years and where we’re going be pulling our projects to try to get funding for NCDOT,” said Abby Lorenzo, Senior Transportation Planner. “It spells out what is regionally significant for transportation projects.”
Every five years the group updates its plans, the latest was Cape Fear Moving Forward 2040.
It covers all forms of transportation: roads, bikes, walking, ferry, and rail. Every way you can get around is being looked at.
The plan ranks each project’s importance; the top road project is the Hampstead bypass followed by the widening of NC133/Castle Hayne Road.
“In order to secure funding, you have to have a plan,” said Lorenzo. “You have to know what’s important, not only to the citizens but the existing transportation network here in the region.”
Just because a project is on the list doesn’t mean it will be started right away.
“Planning is different than the implementation and securing the funds,” Lorenzo says. “This kind of serves as a map where we’ve been told where the public feels we need to move in transportation.
The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has one more virtual meeting Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
