Waterspout spotted off Brunswick County beach

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A waterspout was briefly spotted off a beach in Brunswick County Monday afternoon.
The waterspout formed around 3 p.m. just off-shore and quickly fell apart after crossing onshore near Caswell Beach about eight minutes later, according to the National Weather Service. It’s wasn’t immediately known if there were any damage or injuries.
WECT Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn classified it as a “fair-weather” waterspout since there was no severe weather in the area and only broad rotation in the area with nothing to indicate a funnel cloud.
A waterspout also appeared to form in the Topsail Beach area in Pender County earlier in the day. A viewer said she and her son were bicycling in the Harbor Village Marina area of Hampstead when they spotted the waterspout on the sound-side of Topsail Island around 11:10 a.m.
Photos provided by the viewer show the waterspout appear to possibly touch down. No injuries or damage have been reported. Similar to the Casewell Beach waterspout, the one in Topsail had broad roration with no indication of a funnel cloud with no severe weather in the area.
The National Weather Service sent a team to the Topsail Beach area to investigate.
