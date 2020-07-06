Snakes in the summer: how to handle a snake encounter

Adrianne Bennett and her son were walking home from their neighborhood pool back in June when they say a Cottonmouth snake lunged toward them. Bennett says it was dusk and the snake was on the ledge of the bridge they were walking on; the bridge is over a marsh in the Highland Shores neighborhood. She says her son was swinging a boogie-board, which you thinks startled the snake, promoting him to attack. Luckily, Bennett says, the snake was large and the weight from the lower half of its body caused it to fall back into the marsh once it lunged for her son. She says it was a terrifying moment.