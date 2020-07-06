Off-duty deputy helps recover stolen trailer, lawnmower

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An off-duty deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is credited with helping recover a stolen trailer and lawnmower last week.
According to a news release, the observant deputy saw a person he knew to be involved with stolen property and who was pulling a trailer with a zero-turn lawnmower turn onto Harrelson Road off U.S. 701 around 9 p.m. Friday.
The deputy alerted on-duty patrol deputies who searched the residence and determined the mower and trailer were reported stolen off of Guyton Road in Bladen County several weeks earlier.
The stolen property was returned to its owner and warrants have been issued for the suspect.
“Our deputies are never off duty”, said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “I want to commend the great job our officers did in recognizing this stolen property, following up on the information, and recovering it for the owner”.
Anyone with information on stolen property is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 862-6960.
