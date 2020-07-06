Month-long investigation by New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office leads to drug bust

By WECT Staff | July 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 2:33 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a month-long investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 26, detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Vice and Narcotics Division concluded the investigation by serving a search warrant at 8929 1B Stephens Church Rd. As a result, Jeremy Russell Greene 33, and Megan Emily Graham 29, both were taken into custody.

“When detectives entered the residence they found Greene sitting on the couch and in possession of a .38 revolver handgun,” the a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “Graham was also in the residence with Greene at the time of the search warrant. After a search of the residence was complete, detectives seized over 80 grams of raw (unpackaged) heroin, 3 guns, methamphetamine and marijuana.”

Jeremy Russell Greene
Jeremy Russell Greene (Source: NHCSO)

Greene, who is being held under a $1 million bond, has been charged with:

  • two counts of Trafficking Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
  • two counts of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling
  • Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
  • Possession of Marijuana
Megan Emily Graham
Megan Emily Graham (Source: NHCSO)

Graham, who is being held under a $502,500 bond, has been charged with:

  • two counts of Trafficking Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin
  • two counts of Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Prison or Jail
  • Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

