James Sprunt Community College offers an alternative pathway to a teaching degree

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - James Sprunt Community College will launch two new teacher preparation transfer degrees in fall 2020 to help students take the first steps toward an education degree.
Students will be able to opt for an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree in teacher preparation.
“These transfer programs at James Sprunt will help make the transition from community college to a university easier for students as they pursue their degree in education,” said Cheryl Hemric, James Sprunt’s director of marketing.
The college hopes to help reverse the critical teacher shortage in North Carolina and pave the way to increase the teacher pipeline with an affordable, convenient program that guarantees admission as a junior to one of the 16 colleges in the UNC system.
For more information on these new transfer programs and to register for fall 2020 classes, please contact Ashley Graham at adgraham@jamessprunt.edu or Kris’T Sloan at ksloan@jamessprunt.edu or visit the website here.
