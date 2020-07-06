First Alert Forecast: heat to fade with more storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! For the week ahead, a low pressure system will uncork a period of enhanced cooling and locally drenching shower and storm chances. Those odds: 30% Monday, 50-60% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, 50% Thursday, and 30% Friday.
I should note the National Hurricane Center carries a 40% chance that this low pressure system may worm its way over Carolina waters and become a tropical storm. But, whether it does or not, our unsettled forecast remains.
The unfolding rainier pattern ought to cap midweek readings in the 70s to, at most, 80s, during the day. Overnight, clouds and showers will do their part to keep temperatures from falling any lower than the 70s.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington reaches the second weekend of July, and it is looking hot.
