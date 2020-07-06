Family displaced after weekend fire destroys Oak Island home

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed an Oak Island home late Saturday night.
According to the Oak Island Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to 149 NE 15th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 4.
Officials say that when crews arrived at the scene it was a fully involved fire.
The fire was brought under control less than three hours later.
“The fire was contained to the primary structure and a vehicle. Although two neighboring buildings sustained exterior heat damage, no other buildings or structures were damaged by fire,” a news release states. “One family (woman and children) were displaced due to fire. No injuries occurred to civilians, one firefighter was treated on scene and another was transported to a local hospital by Brunswick County EMS.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.