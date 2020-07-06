Family displaced after weekend fire destroys Oak Island home

RAW VIDEO: Crews respond to Oak Island house fire (Source: Neil Jester)
By WECT Staff | July 6, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 3:27 PM

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed an Oak Island home late Saturday night.

According to the Oak Island Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to 149 NE 15th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

Officials say that when crews arrived at the scene it was a fully involved fire.

The fire was brought under control less than three hours later.

“The fire was contained to the primary structure and a vehicle. Although two neighboring buildings sustained exterior heat damage, no other buildings or structures were damaged by fire,” a news release states. “One family (woman and children) were displaced due to fire. No injuries occurred to civilians, one firefighter was treated on scene and another was transported to a local hospital by Brunswick County EMS.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

