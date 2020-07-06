CFCC provides heavily redacted legal bills after WECT hires attorney

To be fair, Ward and Smith’s bill for more than half of that did not go out to CFFC until after the college had initially disclosed their legal fees to WECT, but the college gave no indication that the amount for January only included partial expenses incurred during the first half of the month. The $46,013.50 that CFCC actually spent during the month of January 2020 is nearly twice the amount they spent on legal fees for the entire year before. Moreover, 85% of the “Description of Services” on the bills for January are completely redacted.