Brunswick commissioners to take next steps in economic opportunity

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners plans to hold a public hearing Monday as part of the next steps to bring a manufacturing company and hundreds of jobs to the area.
In April 2019, Pacon Manufacturing, a medical supplies manufacturer in New Jersey, announced plans to bring 300 new jobs to Navassa in a relocation of its operations to northern Brunswick County. The plan is for Pacon Manufacturing to turn the U.S. Marine Building at 100 Quality Drive in Navassa into a manufacturing hub that will produce medical wipes, pads, towels, drapes, liquids and other related products.
The public hearing is required for the county to consider matching a $300,000 state grant for Pacon. The company is required to create 269 jobs by April 5, 2024 as part of the requirements to receive the One NC Grant.
