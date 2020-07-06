Boil water advisory scheduled for area along Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 600 CFPUA customers will be affected by a precautionary boil water advisory scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
The following addresses will be affected by the advisory:
- 7770, 7755 and 7775 Market St.
- 729 to 778 Scorpion Dr.
- all of Cosgrove Court
- all of Halo Court
- 401 to 418 High Green Dr.
- 175 Amaryllis Dr.
“During the advisory, an outside contractor will offset a CFPUA water main for stormwater work and a road-widening project in the area,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.”
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
