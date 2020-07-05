High school athletes to start training again in some school systems

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Student-athletes in New Hanover and Pender counties will start voluntary team workouts once again Monday, even as the decision on the next school year remains wide open.
The optional training for fall athletes will look much different than last year, as several safety measures have been adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In New Hanover County, students will be subject to temperature and wellness checks, along with face coverings while not working out. Pender County athletes will only be allowed to work out in outdoor venues.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was expected to announce the plan for the coming school year, but postponed that July 1st announcement in order to gather more opinions from educators. That delay, along with North Carolina remaining in phase two of its reopening plan, has led the school systems in Brunswick County and Bladen County to postpone athlete workouts for the time being. Brunswick County has indicated workouts won’t begin until at least July 20th.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.