First Alert Forecast: Storm chances set to grow as temperatures cool off

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you! Hope you enjoyed your Independence day Holiday. Sunday and Monday feature classic July weather, meaning highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and a 30% chance of pop up mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms.
The 80-degree surf will carry a moderate rip current risk, so be wary of lifeguards at area beaches and take notice of their warnings. The UV index is running very high also, so sunscreen is a must if you’re outside.
Tropical Depression Five continues to churn in the Western Atlantic. This system has a small window where it could become tropical storm, however impacts to the Cape Fear Region remain unlikely - which is awesome. If named, this could give us our E-named tropical storm, “Edouard.”
By Tuesday deep tropical moisture flows back into the area and daily shower and thunderstorms chances spike into the 40-60% range trough Thursday. Torrential downpours and lots of cloud to cloud lightning are likely with the strongest storms. Look for lower rain chances and higher temperatures to wrap up the week.
Your seven-day planning forecast features some slight relief from the heat next week. You can see the numbers for Wilmington right here, or, go deeper with your ten-day forecast, set to your location or any place you choose, with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.