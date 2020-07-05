First Alert Forecast: isolated storms Monday, messy pattern returns Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After a weekend filled with firecracker temperatures and bright sunshine, the new week ahead will be a much different story. A low pressure system emerging from the Gulf of Mexico will bring widespread showers which could lead to localized flooding and slightly cooler temperatures.
The National Hurricane Center has eyes on the aforementioned area of showers and storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Odds for tropical development are low to medium but regardless, deep tropical moisture flows back into the area by Tuesday and daily shower and thunderstorms chances spike into the 60-70% range trough Thursday.
Tropical Depression Five continues to churn in the Western Atlantic. This system has a small window where it could become tropical storm, however impacts to the Cape Fear Region remain unlikely. If named, this could give us our E-named tropical storm, “Edouard.”
Looking ahead to the end of the week and next weekend, as the low pressure system pulls away rain chances will knock down to near 30% and heat will spike back into the summery 90s. Your seven-day planning forecast features a variety of rain, storms and heat. You can see the numbers for Wilmington right here, or, go deeper with your ten-day forecast, set to your location or any place you choose, with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.