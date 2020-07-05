Coast Guard rescues boater off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard helped rescue a boater who started experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath while he was about fourteen miles off shore near Oak Island Sunday morning.
The signal for help came in to the Coast Guard station in Oak Island. The crew, along with EMS from Oak Island Fire Department went out, found the vessel and helped escort it back to the Southport Marina. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital in the area.
The Coast Guard said the situation is a good reminder to be prepared for the unexpected while out on the water. They recommend having a working VHF-FM radio, wearing a life jacket and making sure your cell phone is fully charged and in a water proof area as a backup.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.