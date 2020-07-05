Citizens organize protest around Fourth of July holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members gathered in downtown Wilmington Saturday at the 1898 memorial to continue spreading their message of civil rights on the Fourth of July holiday.
The message from the group is that Independence Day is a misrepresentation of America since not everyone was free on July 4, 1776.
Leaders said the day shouldn’t be used as an opportunity to make money, but it should be used as an educational moment for everybody.
“This march is to bring awareness that black people have been devalued, disrespected and disregarded, so on this day we have to reaffirm our position in America and we have to start removing ourselves mentally, spiritually and financially,” Vance Williams with the Black Lives Matter movement said Saturday afternoon.
The group marched from the 1898 memorial to Thalian Hall where speakers talked about the history of July 4th and educated protesters on the past.
