Wilmington police report significant arrests Friday night

The first incident happed Friday afternoon on Dock Street. Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle carrying a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants, but the suspect took off. Police chose not to pursue him since they had information and were able to find him later. According to WPD, Mobile Field Force team members spotted the vehicle and the suspsect, William Rashiem Lane, 31 years old, jump out at 5th and Wooster. They set up a perimeter and located him.