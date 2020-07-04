Wilmington police report significant arrests Friday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced a couple arrests they labeled as “significant” late Friday.
The first incident happed Friday afternoon on Dock Street. Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle carrying a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants, but the suspect took off. Police chose not to pursue him since they had information and were able to find him later. According to WPD, Mobile Field Force team members spotted the vehicle and the suspsect, William Rashiem Lane, 31 years old, jump out at 5th and Wooster. They set up a perimeter and located him.
Around that time, 911 got a call about a gun being thrown from a car at 9th and Wooster. They were able to recover the weapon.
Lane is now charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Resisting Arrest and is under a $100,000 secured bond.
The second, separate incident happened just before midnight Friday, as police say multiple units, including the mobile field force, went to the 400 block of Maides Avenue on a call that a suspect was running from police after being stopped for a prior situation.
Police say Thomas Leroy Doiley Jr., 32 years old, pointed a handgun at them and then threw it away. More officers arrived on the scene, forcing Doiley Jr. to surrender without further incident.
Doiley Jr. is charged with two counts of Assault by Pointing a Gun, two counts of Speeding to Elude Arrest, one count of Carrying a Concealed Handgun, one count of Possession of Firearm by Felon, one count of Possession of a Stolen Handgun, one count of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer, and one count of Driving with License Revoked. Doiley Jr. has a $150,000 secured bond.
