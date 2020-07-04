Tropical Depression Five forms in the Western Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An area of low pressure off the Southeast coast of the United States posing unlikely odds of development has become Tropical Depression Five.
Forecasters From the National Hurricane Center issued a Special Tropical Outlook late Friday night noting a defined area of convection and circulation. As of Saturday morning was located southwest of Bermuda.
The storm is expected to quickly continue east-northeast through early next week. Strengthening is possible, which could lead to Tropical Storm classification and the name “Edouard,” however the lifespan of the system remains in question.
Impacts to the Cape Fear Region are unlikely as the storm moves away from the U.S. mainland.
As the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season heats up, stay up to speed on all things hurricane related by visiting the WECT First Alert Hurricane Center.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.