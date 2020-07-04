Friday night shooting suspect identified, warrant out for his arrest

Friday night shooting suspect identified, warrant out for his arrest
Friday night shooting suspect identified, warrant out for his arrest. (Source: Raycom images)
July 4, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated July 4 at 9:10 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police respond to a shooting Friday night.

According to WPD, officers responded to the 800 block of Hanover Street in reference to a male who had been shot.

The victim said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend approached him about dating his girl. The encounter turned into a “tussle,” which ended with the ex-boyfriend shooting the victim, causing non-life threatening injuries.

Wilmington police have identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.