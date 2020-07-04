Friday night shooting suspect identified, warrant out for his arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police respond to a shooting Friday night.
According to WPD, officers responded to the 800 block of Hanover Street in reference to a male who had been shot.
The victim said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend approached him about dating his girl. The encounter turned into a “tussle,” which ended with the ex-boyfriend shooting the victim, causing non-life threatening injuries.
Wilmington police have identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
No further information has been released.
