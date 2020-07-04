First Alert Forecast: a mostly dry Fourth of July evening, storm chances increase next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and Happy Independence Day to you and yours! We appreciate you checking into your First Alert Forecast. on what will be a sultry day. The sun will allow temperatures to grow through the upper 80s and into lower 90s. Heat index values may tax you a bit extra with values near 100 on the mainland. Weak high pressure should continue to keep shower and storm chances at bay. Hydration and frequent breaks from the sun will be key
The 80-degree surf will carry a low to moderate rip current risk, so be wary of lifeguards at area beaches and take notice of their warnings. The UV index is running very high also, so sunscreen is a must if you’re outside.
To show you how even the most unlikely things can happen, a system between Florida and Bermuda that had a low chance of development last night quickly organized and became Tropical Depression Five late Saturday morning. This system has a small window where it could become tropical storm, however impacts to the Cape Fear Region remain unlikely - which is awesome. If named, this could give us our E-named tropical storm, “Edouard.” Outside of the tropics, we will still have a little day-to-day summer weather drama. Just look to next week as a couple of low pressure systems, cause rain and storm chances to spike to a modest 30-60%
Your seven-day planning forecast features some slight relief from the heat next week. You can see the numbers for Wilmington right here, or, go deeper with your ten-day forecast, set to your location or any place you choose, with your WECT Weather App!
Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!
