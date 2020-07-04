First Alert Forecast: a mostly dry Fourth of July evening, storm chances increase next week

To show you how even the most unlikely things can happen, a system between Florida and Bermuda that had a low chance of development last night quickly organized and became Tropical Depression Five late Saturday morning. This system has a small window where it could become tropical storm, however impacts to the Cape Fear Region remain unlikely - which is awesome. If named, this could give us our E-named tropical storm, “Edouard.” Outside of the tropics, we will still have a little day-to-day summer weather drama. Just look to next week as a couple of low pressure systems, cause rain and storm chances to spike to a modest 30-60%