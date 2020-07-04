First Alert Forecast: hot and mainly dry July 4th, rain chances growing soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and Happy Independence Day to you and yours! We appreciate you checking into your First Alert Forecast. on what will be a sultry day. The sun will allow temperatures to grow through the upper 80s and into lower 90s. Heat index values may tax you a bit extra with values near 100 on the mainland. Weak high pressure should continue to keep shower and storm chances at bay. Hydration and frequent breaks from the sun will be key