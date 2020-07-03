Suspect accused of breaking and entering identified by eyewitnesses

Suspect accused of breaking and entering identified by eyewitnesses
By WECT Staff | July 3, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 7:17 PM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Police officers responded to a call and arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery in Leland Friday morning

At approximately 8:25 a.m. Friday, the caller reported a breaking and entering in progress at 9500 blk Oakmont Court NE in Leland.

Responding officers located a suspect in the area who eye witnesses identified as 24-year-old Aaliyah Nichole McLain.

McLain was found in possession of stolen property from the residence; other property was later found from a previous breaking and entering on June 23.

Charges included felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property and larceny of a firearm.

The suspect was booked into Brunswick County detention Center and remanded under a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.

