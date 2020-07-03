Pender County Schools to begin voluntary athletic training

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Summer workout opportunities will be available for Pender County high school athletes beginning July 6.
Pender County Schools released plans for athletes to begin training Friday and added that workouts through the month of July are voluntary.
The following guidelines will be in place to keep athletes, coaches and members of staff safe.
- Workouts are limited to outside-only venues without equipment so that student-athletes can practice social distancing guidelines.
- Each student-athlete and coach will be screened daily before entering the workout session and will be required to submit a pre-participation Initial Screening form.
- Workouts are staggered to allow for distancing requirements and necessary cleaning/setup between groups.
- All coaches have submitted detailed workout plans to their school athletic directors and have received training on the parameters of both NCHSAA and PCS.
- Initial parameters for allowing student-athletes to work out have been vetted through the Pender County Health Department.
- Parent/team meetings are being held to inform participants of the requirements.
Athletes should contact their coaches for information about times and locations of workouts.
