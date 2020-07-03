NC Wildlife Resources Commission reminds boaters to be safe during the holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Boating law compliance on North Carolina’s waterways will be a major focus for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s law enforcement division throughout the holiday weekend to encourage safe boating practices.
Enforcement officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints throughout the Independence Day weekend and will educate the public on the dangers of operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
In North Carolina, boat drivers or operators with a blood-alcohol concentration at or above .08, or who are substantially impaired by drugs or alcohol are subject to arrest.
Last year, law enforcement officers issued 572 warnings and 280 citations.
Operation Dry Water is a national public safety campaign that promotes sobriety while boating.
Skills affected by drinking alcohol include:
- Ability to focus
- Judgment and rational decision-making
- Balance and equilibrium
- Coordination and reaction time
The Commission also reminds boaters to wear life jackets and practice caution when boating at night due to reduced visibility.
Water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise.
Personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.
For more information about boating in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.
