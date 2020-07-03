ILM airport adds third lane for TSA PreCheck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) has enhanced the traveler experience by adding a third Transport Security Administration (TSA) lane and by improving COVID-19 safety measures.
The dedicated TSA PreCheck lane will increase efficiency and reduce waiting during peak travel times by allowing additional throughput of passengers eligible for TSA PreCheck.
To protect passengers and employees, ILM has added social distancing floor markers, hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass barriers; seating has also been rearranged.
Passengers are now allowed to carry up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer and individually packaged disinfectant wipes in their hand luggage.
Travel guidance and some of the key changes implemented at the airport can be seen on ILM’s safe travels page.
