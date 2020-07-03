First Alert Forecast: hot and mainly dry July 4th holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Friday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A weak high pressure zone will squash shower and storm chances to lower levels compared to Thursday. Sunshine will have more freedom to work on afternoon temperatures, so upper 80s will more readily cross into lower 90s - especially on the mainland.
Expect the intense July sun and low rain chances to continue through Independence Day Saturday. Most places will heat up to the lower and middle 90s and closer to 100 with the heat index. It’s very important that you keep hydrated. Any showers or storms would be stray and occur mainly in the afternoon. Also of note: the 80-degree surf will carry a low to moderate rip current risk, so be wary of lifeguards at area beaches and take notice of their warnings.
Tropical storm formation and Cape Fear Region impacts appear unlikely through the big holiday weekend - which is awesome - but we will still have a little day-to-day summer weather drama...
Your seven-day planning forecast features a return to higher shower and storm odds by early next week. Catch the numbers for Wilmington right here, or, go deeper with your ten-day forecast, set to your location or any place you choose, with your WECT Weather App!
