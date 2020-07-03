First Alert Forecast: hot and mainly dry July 4th holiday

Expect the intense July sun and low rain chances to continue through Independence Day Saturday. Most places will heat up to the lower and middle 90s and closer to 100 with the heat index. It’s very important that you keep hydrated. Any showers or storms would be stray and occur mainly in the afternoon. Also of note: the 80-degree surf will carry a low to moderate rip current risk, so be wary of lifeguards at area beaches and take notice of their warnings.