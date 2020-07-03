Autopsy reveals man found dead in ‘ransacked’ home on Christmas Day had been assaulted

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An autopsy revealed that a man found dead in his “ransacked” home this past Christmas had injuries consistent with an assault.
Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home at 290 Big Four Road in Currie shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2019. Bennie Donnell Jones’ body was found inside.
At the time, Jones’ cause of death was not released. However, investigators announced foul play was suspected in Jones’ death and that a homicide investigation was underway.
The autopsy report, released Thursday, concluded Jones’ cause of death was blunt head trauma that caused bleeding in the space between the brain and the surrounding membrane.
“This 66 year old was found dead in his home which showed evidence of robbery with a great deal of disarray,” the medical examiner noted in the report. “There was extensive injury to the head with incised wounds to both ears.”
“It is further my opinion that these injuries are consistent with an assault,” the medical examiner continued.
No charges have been filed in Jones’ death. A spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.
