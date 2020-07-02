Partnership Advisory Group makes a recommendation: Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At what will be their last meeting for a while, the group that has spent months exploring the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center made decision.
The Partnership Advisory Group voted unanimously to officially recommend the hospital pursue a “full strategic partnership” with Novant Health.
The measure would have the county pursue a letter of intent with Novant.
Group members have been meeting formally for the last nine months, after the county announced in July 2019 leaders would recommend the county commission kickstart the process.
The issue will go before the NHRMC Board of Trustees on July 7, and before the New Hanover County Commission on July 13.
The commission will have the final say on whether or not to partner with Novant.
Before the official vote was even taken, Atrium Health, which was one of the other two finalists along with Duke Health, responded to the development.
“Over the past few months, it has been an honor for Atrium Health to share our vision and goals for what we could have achieved together with New Hanover Regional Medical Center. While we are disappointed the Partnership Advisory Group is not recommending Atrium Health as the finalist to advance in this process, we respect their decision and understand the tough choice they had to make with $5 billion being offered by the recommended finalist.”
Novant's proposal offers New Hanover County $2 billion
NHRMC CEO John Gizdic offered words of thanks to PAG members.
“Throughout this process, I cannot tell you how extremely impressed I have been with each and every one of you on the Partnership advisory group,” he said. “I believe that your commitment to making the right choice for our organization and our community, is truly remarkable.”
He called the decision “tough,” “bold” and “passionate.”
Gizdic said he thinks too much of the conversation over the last year has been about what the hospital would lose, but that the decision by the PAG is about opportunity.
“Tonight, we choose possibility. Tonight, we choose a healthier community. Tonight, we choose to transform health in our region.”
