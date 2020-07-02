Have you seen this man?

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing on July 2.
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Daniel Robert Faulkner was last seen on Brentwood Drive in New Hanover County.
Faulkner, 31, is described as being 5′ 11″ tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has an average build, hazel eyes, brown medium-length hair, and no scars or tattoos.
Faulkner was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark-colored pants.
