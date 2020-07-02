Governor Cooper vetoes bills addressing the reopening of leisure facilities and entertainment venues

“Tying the hands of public health officials in times of pandemic is dangerous, especially when case counts and hospitalizations are rising. State and local officials must be able to take swift action during the COVID-19 emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians. The bill could restrict leaders who need to respond quickly to outbreaks and protect public health and safety,” said Cooper in a statement about HB 806, HB 258, which addressed the opening of amusement parks and arcades, and HB 686, an act to protect the right to celebrate the Fourth of July.