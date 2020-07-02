First Alert Forecast: hotter and drier heading into July 4th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Thursday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. Tropical storm formation and Cape Fear Region impacts appear unlikely through the big holiday weekend - which is awesome - but we will still have a little day-to-day summer weather drama...
Thursday: Akin to Wednesday, hot sun intervals will drive temperatures toward seasonably hot upper 80s. Watch for isolated to scattered cooling and drenching showers and storms to form along old boundaries and fresh sea breeze fronts, especially but not exclusively after the heating of the day.
Friday: A weak high pressure zone will squash shower and storm chances to lower levels than Thursday. To apply a percentage to it: 10. Sunshine will have more freedom to work on afternoon temperatures, so upper 80s will more readily cross into lower 90s - especially on the mainland.
Independence Day: Expect the intense July sun to cook most places up to the lower and middle 90s and closer to 100 with the heat index. Stay hydrated please! Watch for stray, mainly afternoon storms, too. And lastly, note the 80-degree surf will carry a low to moderate rip current risk.
Your longer-range forecast features a return to higher shower and storm odds by early next week. Catch the numbers for Wilmington in your seven-day forecast right here. Or, go deeper with your forecast - ten days - and set your location to any place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
