Community remembers father, coach killed in Columbus County crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Eric Freeman will be remembered as a loving father, friend and coach.
The 45-year-old Leland resident was hit head-on in his car early Tuesday morning on Highway 410 in Columbus County. Freeman, along with a woman and child in another car, did not survive the crash.
People that knew Freeman say he touched hundreds of lives in the 20 years he coached Pop Warner football in the area.
He started out coaching not because he had kids in the program, but because he wanted to make a difference in the lives of children.
Evelyn Thomas coached alongside Freeman and his twin brother years ago. She describes him as being passionate, determined, and upbeat and says he impacted countless young lives over the years.
“Hundreds. When I was with the Jets, we had I think four football teams and six cheerleading teams and you put 20 years he coached behind that... He touched so many kids,” said Evelyn Thomas. “He went beyond the role of a coach. He was a big brother to some of the kids, he was a father figure for some of the kids. He was the kind of coach you wished you had for all of your kids.”
Freeman spent countless hours connecting with the area’s youth and pushing them to be successful in the classroom and on the football field.
Ashley Hancock knew Freeman off the field first, but both of her sons would eventually be coached by him.
“He was very active with the youth, passionate about the youth... he was determined, dedicated. A very loyal friend. He stood by my side and helped me through some dark times. He’s going to be greatly missed by those who knew him,” said Hancock. “I see the kids he coached when we started, I was the team mom for his team that first year and I see the relationships that he still had and its just powerful. He was a good person.”
Hancock admits the news has been extremely difficult for her entire family to process.
His sudden passing has left many people in shock and reminded everyone who hears his story that life is fragile.
“Everything can be gone in a moment. In just a second. We’re not guaranteed every day and for a young, bright person to be taken so soon it’s a reminder about how precious life is,” said Thomas.
