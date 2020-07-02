Community leaders react to no state charges no state charges being filed against three fired Wilmington police officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sonya Patrick of the Wilmington Black Lives Matter chapter says that she is very disappointed that no state charges will be filed against three fired Wilmington police officers for their involvement in a racist and violent conversation about black people that was recorded on a police camera.
District Attorney Ben David has called for a federal investigation into the officers' actions.
“I think the video is very transparent as to their views towards African-Americans or Black people in general,” said Patrick. “It was very transparent. To say that it was something that wasn’t meant for anyone else to hear is extremely disturbing.”
Patrick is pleased that 70 cases the officers worked on have been dismissed.
“I’m glad there’s an ongoing investigation into the other cases I think that’s imperative that’s done,” said Patrick. “That’s the positive part of it. It seems like anytime anything involves discrimination or any type of bias against Black people it seems like it’s always a long process.”
The three former officers—James Gilmore, Jesse Moore II, and Kevin Piner—were fired last week after an internal affairs investigation into the accidental recording of their conversation.
