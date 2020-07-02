Columbus County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying shoplifters

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify two individuals involved in an incident at a Scotchman Store at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood at 7 p.m., June 23.
The incident involved a male and a female taking consumable food items from the store without paying for them.
The male was wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt and was driving a white Acura four-door car with a Florida license plate.
The female seen with the male subject had green hair (photo not available).
Anyone who can identify these individuals, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.
