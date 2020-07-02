Brunswick County takes over water, sewer services for Navassa

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has now taken over ownership and operational responsibility for the Town of Navassa’s water and sewer systems.
“We appreciate the effort and cooperation between the Town of Navassa and Brunswick County Public Utilities throughout this process,” Brunswick County Commission Chairman Frank Williams said. “Brunswick County is committed to providing safe, quality water and sewer service to the residents of Navassa and to all of Brunswick County, and look forward to working with the Town of Navassa to make this transition as seamless as possible.”
Staff from Navassa and the county’s public utilities team worked to finalize the agreement for the county commissioners’ final review and approval at the June 15 regular meeting. The takeover was effective July 1.
Navassa water and/or sewer customers will not need to take any action in response to this merger. The county is working with the town to transfer all customer accounts to the Brunswick County Utility Billing Services department.
“We recognize the hard work our staff and partners at the Town of Navassa put in to bring this opportunity to fruition, and we thank them for their continuous service to their community,” County Manager Randell Woodruff said. “This partnership not only supports the residents of Navassa, but also the purpose and vision of the commissioners’ strategic goal to seek infrastructure development/expansion opportunities for the benefit of all our utility customers.”
