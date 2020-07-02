Brunswick Community College plans to hold a special in-person graduation

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College (BCC) announced plans Thursday to hold the spring Class of 2020 graduation at the Odell Williamson Auditorium on July 24.
Adhering to Governor Cooper’s social distancing guidelines, students will walk across the commencement stage individually and each student’s guests will be allowed in the auditorium at the time their student receives his or her diploma. No more than ten people will be allowed in the auditorium at one time.
College representatives will reach out to students next week with additional details.
“It is our honor and privilege to recognize and celebrate the hard work, commitment and resiliency our graduates have shown, not only the spring semester, but over their entire course of study,” said President of BCC Dr. Gene Smith.
Graduation was originally planned to take place May 8 and was postponed in accordance with Governor Cooper’s “Stay at Home” executive order to protect the health and safety of attendees.
