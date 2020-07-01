Wilmington gets its first Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Hours of operation for the 2515 S. 17th Street location are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m (closed July 4th and 5th). They will begin operating daily from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Times are subject to change as North Carolina reaches further stages in the reopening process. This location will also begin to offer breakfast in the coming months. Delivery and contactless curbside pickup are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.