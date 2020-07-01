Wilmington gets its first Potbelly Sandwich Shop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The restaurant chain has been around in other parts of the country for more than 40 years, but Wilmington is getting its very first Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
The new location near New Hanover Regional Medical Center on 17th street opens to the public for dine-in service on Thursday. There is also plenty of seating outside.
Potbelly specializes in toasted subs, and also has soups, shakes and salads on the menu. The company has over 400 restaurants across the country. A Wilmington couple, Brent and Michele Brouse, just reached a franchise agreement with Potbelly to open 13 new shops across the Carolinas.
Hours of operation for the 2515 S. 17th Street location are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m (closed July 4th and 5th). They will begin operating daily from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, July 6. Times are subject to change as North Carolina reaches further stages in the reopening process. This location will also begin to offer breakfast in the coming months. Delivery and contactless curbside pickup are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.
