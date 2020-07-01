‘We want you to be smart’: Law enforcement prepares for a busy holiday weekend on the water

MASONBORO ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - With the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday this year and many events canceled, authorities expect a lot more traffic on the way this holiday weekend.
“We have a large, unified command out here,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (NHCSO). “It’s us, it’s wildlife, it’s fire, it’s the coast guard, it’s Wrightsville beach police. We have all of our partners working with us so that we can do what we need to get done, we just hope that people will be behave and recognize COVID is an issue.”
The sheriff’s office also expects a lot of people to flock to Masonboro Island, but hopes people will be smart about it.
“Wear your mask,” said Brewer. “Stay six-feet apart as best you can. We know it’s a holiday. We want you to come out and have fun, enjoy the island, enjoy the water, but just be smart about what you’re doing.”
Lt. Brewer says there will be many deputies on Masonboro Island, but also some manning the waters.
“It’s going to be hectic,” said Lt. Brewer. “There are a lot of boats out. Right now, there are more boats on the water in NHC than any other time. Most all of our local marinas have sold out of boats. So there are a lot boats, a lot of new boaters out here. Make sure you follow the rules. Make sure you have enough life jackets. Make sure you have your emergency equipment and make sure you stay safe.”
Lt. Brewer says they want everyone to enjoy their holiday weekend, but all while having everyone’s best interest at the top of mind.
“We’re trying to educate everyone out here. Trying to keep everyone following the governors policies. Making sure everyone is staying safe and making sure everybody’s having a safe day. It’s more education than citation.”
Lt. Brewer also wanted to remind everyone to be mindful when shooting fireworks. There are laws to keep in mind, but he says to also be mindful of animals.
“Most adults kind of don’t mind fireworks, but it really bothers animals,” said Lt. Brewer. “Be cognizant of your neighbors. You have neighbors, they may have dogs. It bothers them. Be mindful of that.”
As always, don’t get behind the wheel, of a car or boat, after drinking.
“Make sure if you’re traveling during the holidays that you’re not drinking and driving,” said Lt. Brewer. “There’s too many opportunities to get a taxi or an Uber or another ride to make sure you get home safe.”
Last year, officers around the state gave out nearly 300 tickets to drivers who were under the influence while on the waterways, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. That’s why they’re ramping up efforts to promote sobriety while boating with Operation Dry Waters.
To read more about Operation Dry Waters, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.