WAVE board begins looking for new director, but outgoing leader says news came as a surprise

“Last week, the Wave Board offered Mr. Eby continued employment with the authority, including the same pay and benefits, in light of his current contract expiring on June 30. The employment agreement included a 60-day notice clause that would require both parties, either the board or Mr. Eby, to provide a 60-day notice of separation. Mr. Eby provided a counter offer but the board did not agree to his terms and rejected his offer. Because we could not come to terms, and due to the fact that Mr. Eby has effectively resigned his position through his actions, this ends his employment with Wave Transit.”