WAVE board begins looking for new director, but outgoing leader says news came as a surprise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Transporation Authority is looking for a new executive director for WAVE Transit.
In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the transit system announced Albert Eby would no longer be leading WAVE, saying he was effectively “stepping down” because he and the board could not agree to terms of a new contract.
However, Eby reached out to WECT ahead of that release saying he did not resign, and that he was caught off guard by the move.
Eby said during his annual evaluation on June 25, when the board went into closed session to discuss his performance, he was told by City Attorney John Joye the board was “going in another direction” and launching a nationwide search.
Eby has been the executive director since the inception of WAVE transit in 2004.
According to the release, which Eby refutes, the reason he will no longer be in charge is because of failed contract negotiations.
The release reads:
“Last week, the Wave Board offered Mr. Eby continued employment with the authority, including the same pay and benefits, in light of his current contract expiring on June 30. The employment agreement included a 60-day notice clause that would require both parties, either the board or Mr. Eby, to provide a 60-day notice of separation. Mr. Eby provided a counter offer but the board did not agree to his terms and rejected his offer. Because we could not come to terms, and due to the fact that Mr. Eby has effectively resigned his position through his actions, this ends his employment with Wave Transit.”
The release says the board members were all in agreement. It also says Mike Kozlosky who is a board member and director of the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, acknowledged Eby’s service.
The move comes as WAVE continues to have financial issues due to dropped funding from the state and federal governments.
While the board conducts its search, deputy director Megan Matheny will serve as acting director.
