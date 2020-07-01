UNCW commencement ceremonies rescheduled for December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) announced July 1 the spring Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies have been postponed until December following the extension of North Carolina’s Safer at Home Phase 2.
The spring commencement was initially rescheduled for August 7 and 8 in the hope that the rate of spread of the coronavirus would have slowed sufficiently for the state to move into Phase 3.
Since Phase 2 was extended through July 17, UNCW believes this would have been too short notice for organizers to decide on the August dates, especially as there was no certainty that Phase 3 would allow for large events to take place.
Additional updates will be announced nearer the time, but it is expected the spring commencement will be held in conjunction with the fall ceremonies.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.