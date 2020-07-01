Suspect in deadly Carolina Beach hit-and-run now charged with murder

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Charges have been upgraded for a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Carolina Beach in May, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Erwin Ellis Williams, 74, is now charged with second-degree murder, in addition to prior charges of driving while impaired, hit and run serious injury/death, and death by motor vehicle.
Williams is expected to make his first appearance on the murder charge Wednesday afternoon.
He’s accused of hitting and killing Jeffrey Matlick, 48, of Geneseo, Ill. in the 500 block of Carolina Beach Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31.
Officials with the Carolina Beach Police Department were able to identify the suspect vehicle and arrest Williams following interviews with eyewitnesses.
Police say alcohol contributed to the collision.
Williams bond is currently $500,000, jail records indicate.
