Stormwater program set to begin, but you won’t be charged just yet

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The start of a new fiscal year for New Hanover County will also mark the beginning of a new stormwater services program for unincorporated areas of the community.
The Board of Commissioners voted last December to begin a Stormwater Services program on July 1st. The program will handle stormwater management, removing the responsibility of property owners to maintain and clean ditches and pipes on their property. The program does not include the city of Wilmington or the incorporated beach towns.
There is a fee involved in the new program. However, commissioners voted in May to delay the fee for property owners until August 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. When that kicks in next year, property owners will pay a set fee of $5.65 each month, which works out to $67.80 a year. Commercial properties, nonprofits, churches and other non-residential properties will pay a fee based on their impervious surface area.
The Stormwater Services Program will begin this month with the removal of trees and sediment from more than a dozen emergency watershed protection projects.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.