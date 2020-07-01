Sports, concert cancellations continue to roll in due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday would have been opening day for the Wilmington Sharks.
Staff would normally be trimming the grass, powering up the lights and popping popcorn, but the seats are empty this year. The Sharks postponed the original opening day back in the spring, but the team officially made the call last week to cancel the season.
“It was the right call to make and fortunately everyone has been supportive of our decision. Players, parents of players, host families, season ticket holders, corporate partners, they’ve been understanding on where we’re coming from,” said Sharks general manager Carson Bowen.
While athletes and fans will certainly miss the game, Bowen believes the stories and relationships that come along with baseball will be dearly missed this season.
“That’s what we’re going to miss the most is the stories. All these players that come across the country and become best friends and end up being the best man in each other’s weddings. They don’t get the bus rides the rain-outs, the friendships that are the best part of the summer. Everyone is going through the same thing from the concert industry... it’s a gathering place for the community to come together and high- five each other and make friends and forget about life. But its more difficult this summer,” said Bowen.
The Sharks are just one of many events ingrained in the fabric of summer forced to make changes this year.
This would have been the 15th year of the Downtown Sundown Concert series. The group that hosts it, Wilmington Downtown Inc, says they’re on standby but facing the possibility it will be cancelled for the 2020 season.
“Its interesting we’ve developed such an institutional memory over.. this would have been our 15th season doing it. We had people calling us the first weekend or two saying ‘who’s the band tonight’ and they just know every Friday in the summer there’s this activity going on. They knew enough to call us, but they didn’t know it was on standby,” said WDI president Ed Wolverton.
Wolverton says its been hard waiting on standby, but they’re most concerned about the safety of the attendees.
“It’s a shock to many systems not to have that social outlet.. to think about Sharks games and shows at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, all those summertime activities have diminished and while there’s certainly attempts to rebuild some of that, Wilson Center did a drive-in concert series this weekend, its not quite the same,” said Wolverton.
Katie Ryan of Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation is an organizer for the Sounds of Summer concert series. Leaders made the call weeks ago to cancel the outdoor concerts.
“I think everyone understood the crowds that are generated with those concerts and under the current situation it wasn’t surprising at all the concerts were cancelled,” said Ryan.
As many mourn the lost memories this summer, the silver lining is seeing the area come up with new things to keep up with changing times. The Wilson Center began hosting drive in concerts and the city has launched the Downtown Alive effort, which shuts down streets to help restaurants downtown fill their tables.
“We have to push the envelope and look for ways to do things differently to innovate and try things we might not have tried in the past and these are perfect examples of that,” said Wolverton.
