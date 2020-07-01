Sports, concert cancellations continue to roll in due to COVID-19

“That’s what we’re going to miss the most is the stories. All these players that come across the country and become best friends and end up being the best man in each other’s weddings. They don’t get the bus rides the rain-outs, the friendships that are the best part of the summer. Everyone is going through the same thing from the concert industry... it’s a gathering place for the community to come together and high- five each other and make friends and forget about life. But its more difficult this summer,” said Bowen.