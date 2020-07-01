River Place project making progress with addition of higher end market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A highly anticipated project for downtown Wilmington continues to make progress.
Tuesday, developers announced plans for DGX to open a store inside River Place, which is a multi-use real estate project overlooking Water Street.
DGX is considered a higher end market under the concept of Dollar General. It will feature perishable groceries, prepared foods and alcohol, among typical household goods found in convenience stores. The need for grocery options has long been discussed for folks living in the downtown area. DGX will be on the first floor of the complex and is expected to open its 5,200 square foot site in September.
Also expected to open in September are Mellow Mushroom and Axis Fitness. Bank of America and the Nutrition Spot are both expected to start work on their spaces over the next month.
River Place condominiums saw its first residents move in during April. The Overlook at River Place, which is the apartment area, is expected to allow people to move in by mid-August.
The project is expected to bring 300 more people to live in the downtown area of Wilmington.
