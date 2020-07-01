Police block Third Street after man refuses to comply with commands during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police officers have blocked Third Street between Princess and Chestnut streets while officers work to deescalate a situation with a man who reportedly refused to comply with officers’ commands after being pulled over.
The situation began shortly after 8 a.m. when an anonymous person called 911 with concerns the man was trying to start a fight, according to a spokesperson for the city of Wilmington.
Officers pulled the man over in front of City Hall, but when they tried to speak with him he reportedly started moving his car and refused to get out of the vehicle.
The man is still in his vehicle at this time. It is not clear if he is armed, but the WPD’s Mobile Crisis Unit has been called to the scene.
Protesters on the steps of City Hall have tried to help deescalate the situation, according to the spokesperson.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
