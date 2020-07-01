Orton Plantation historical marker vandalized

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Belville officials say a historical marker honoring Orton Plantation was vandalized overnight Wednesday.
An image of the sign provided by the town shows a red “X” spray-painted on the marker, which sits along N.C. 133 in Belville. The spray-paint was later cleaned off of the marker, town officials say.
“While we understand this is a time of great tension in our society, we must not allow vandalism to take the place of constructive dialogue. The spray paint can is not the way to positively affect change. Defacing historical markers or other landmarks is a crime,” said Mayor Mike Allen.
The marker, which honors the Orton colonial home built on Orton Plantation in 1725, was erected in 1935 and is under the jurisdiction of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
