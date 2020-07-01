No announcement planned today on public school future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - We will have to wait a little longer to learn how North Carolina will address the opening of public schools this coming year during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was expected to make an announcement today, but his press office announced last night the coronavirus briefing Wednesday will not include a discussion of K-12 public school operations for this coming year.
In June, state health leaders released a set of guidelines for schools to consider during this time, with a range of options from minimal social distancing to a continuation of on-line learning which closed out the previous school year.
